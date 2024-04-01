Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the February 29th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 218,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,645,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 94,639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $142,130,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

