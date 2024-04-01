ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Holdings Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $316,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LRGE opened at $67.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.10. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $204.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

