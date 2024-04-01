CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 8.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in CME Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

Shares of CME stock opened at $215.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.67 and a 200-day moving average of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

