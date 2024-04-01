Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.4% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
