Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.4% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.