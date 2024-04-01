Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after buying an additional 817,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after buying an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after buying an additional 3,047,557 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $162.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $163.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

