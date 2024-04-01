Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

