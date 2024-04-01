Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $205.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

