Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

CI opened at $363.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.56. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

