Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $271.76 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.05 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.