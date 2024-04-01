Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Danaher alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Danaher stock opened at $249.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.54.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.