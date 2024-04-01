Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 75,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,584,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,287,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 220,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,192,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RLGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $68,594.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

