Denali Advisors LLC Grows Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 154.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 78,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $44.00.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.04%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

