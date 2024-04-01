Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRGY. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Crescent Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRGY. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

CRGY opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.24. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $657.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.12 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including the Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica, and Rockies in the United States.

Featured Articles

