Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $57.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

