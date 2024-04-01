Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Price Performance
Kroger stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $57.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KR
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.