Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 48,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 269,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS DIHP opened at $26.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.