DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,260,000 after purchasing an additional 482,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,219,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,217,000 after acquiring an additional 53,553 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $59.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,491 shares of company stock worth $2,604,469. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

