Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 492.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $156.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average of $129.96. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.