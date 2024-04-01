Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $777.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $737.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $334.58 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

