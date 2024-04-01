Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $113.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $113.89.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.