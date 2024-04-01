Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stake Decreased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,688 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Enpro by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 56,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 49.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the third quarter valued at $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPO opened at $168.77 on Monday. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.04 and a twelve month high of $170.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.92.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

