Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Entergy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $105.68 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.