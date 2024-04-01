EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lowered by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,607 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 1.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG opened at $127.84 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

