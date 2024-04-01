Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

XOM stock opened at $116.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

