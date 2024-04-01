Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $461.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

