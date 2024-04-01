Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 22,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.24 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.