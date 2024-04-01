Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 212 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $162.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.