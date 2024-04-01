Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 212 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $162.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $163.14.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.
View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
