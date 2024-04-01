Fermata Advisors LLC Has $921,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 128,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares in the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,412,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 51,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $152.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,312 shares of company stock worth $37,268,315. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

