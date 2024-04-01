Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,144,000 after acquiring an additional 107,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,498,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,850,000 after buying an additional 33,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,719,000 after buying an additional 427,504 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Shares of FIS opened at $74.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

