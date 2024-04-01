Fifth Third Bancorp Has $12.05 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,131 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after buying an additional 83,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $213.10 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.72.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

