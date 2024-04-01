Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $8.88 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 107,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 2,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto
Veralto Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $88.66 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veralto Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Veralto Company Profile
Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veralto
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.