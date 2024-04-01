Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $8.88 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 107,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 2,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VLTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $88.66 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

