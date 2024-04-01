Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 500 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.29.

LULU opened at $390.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

