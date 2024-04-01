Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 20,940 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 949,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,940 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $329,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $383.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.76.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.