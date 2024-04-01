Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,339 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000.
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $235.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.67 and its 200-day moving average is $210.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
