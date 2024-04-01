Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 23,882 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,882 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

