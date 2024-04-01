FLC Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $903.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $778.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

