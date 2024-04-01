Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.7 %

F opened at $13.28 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.