Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 55,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $13.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

