Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $525.73 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $400.45 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.