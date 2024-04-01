Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day moving average of $152.57. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

