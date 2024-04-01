Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stake Raised by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $148.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.31. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $149.54.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at $91,173,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 over the last ninety days. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.