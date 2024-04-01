Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Reduced by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Gartner were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $476.67 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.72 and a 200-day moving average of $423.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

