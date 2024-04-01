General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Electric alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in General Electric by 159.8% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $175.53 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.