General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $175.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

