Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 80.68%. The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

