Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after buying an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,791,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EMN opened at $100.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $100.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

