Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 809 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE EMR opened at $113.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average is $97.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $113.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.