Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $143.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.