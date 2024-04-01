Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cummins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,821,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $294.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.08 and its 200 day moving average is $241.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $297.11.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

