Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 147.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,844,000 after acquiring an additional 465,570 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,718,000 after buying an additional 261,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after buying an additional 459,708 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,658,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TLH opened at $105.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.