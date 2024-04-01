Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $127.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.16. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $128.64.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

